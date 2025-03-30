Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.8 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. 27,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $137.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.44.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
