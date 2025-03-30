Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.8 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. 27,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $137.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.44.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

