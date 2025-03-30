L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the February 28th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 420,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

