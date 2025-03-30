Short Interest in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Drops By 45.1%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of RTC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Baijiayun Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

