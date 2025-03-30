First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 34.4% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 347,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,474. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.2544 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.4% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

