First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 34.4% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 347,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,474. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.2544 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
