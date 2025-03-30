Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Playtech Stock Performance

Playtech stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. Playtech has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

