O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in March

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OIIIF remained flat at $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

