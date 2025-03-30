Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
PSCD stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $119.15.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
