Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,476,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,000,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,766.0 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
NNFSF remained flat at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.44.
About Nongfu Spring
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nongfu Spring
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.