Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,476,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,000,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,766.0 days.

NNFSF remained flat at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

