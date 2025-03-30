Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tuya Price Performance

TUYA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 2,141,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,183. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 0.39. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tuya

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuya by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.