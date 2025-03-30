Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Up 88.6% in March

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
BHB stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 27,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,254. The company has a market capitalization of $454.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
