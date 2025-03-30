Best Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – March 30th

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, Williams-Sonoma, AZEK, and Deckers Outdoor are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that operate within the outdoor recreation and adventure industry, including manufacturers, retailers, and service providers for outdoor gear, apparel, and equipment. These stocks tend to be influenced by seasonal trends, consumer spending habits, and broader environmental and regulatory factors, offering investors exposure to the growing demand for outdoor lifestyles and recreational activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,780,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $682.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.09. 11,039,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,916. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.20. 2,114,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.31. The company has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $66.77. 6,363,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,087. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $68.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

WSM stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.65. 6,009,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,716. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AZEK has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.53. 2,591,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,391. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

