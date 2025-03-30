First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTXH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

