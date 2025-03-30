Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEGGL traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.