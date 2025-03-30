JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JCRRF remained flat at $4.57 during trading hours on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

