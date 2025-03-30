Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 2,388,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 783.4 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
IPXHF traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $14.10. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586. Inpex has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.
About Inpex
