Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of IBDRY traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.97. 64,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

