Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in March

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,468,100 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 19,889,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 722.8 days.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
