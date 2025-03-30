Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in March

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,468,100 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 19,889,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 722.8 days.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

