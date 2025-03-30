Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Marui Group Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

