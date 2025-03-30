Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Increases By 100.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Nitches Price Performance
OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.
Nitches Company Profile
