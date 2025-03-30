Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Increases By 100.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nitches Price Performance

OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Get Nitches alerts:

Nitches Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.