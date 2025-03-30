Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCU. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.