Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declines By 28.5%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 513,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,066. The stock has a market cap of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

