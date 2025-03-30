Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Drops By 28.9%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of GRFS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 586,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
