Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Drops By 28.9%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Grifols Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GRFS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 586,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Grifols alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRFS

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.