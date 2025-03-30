Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 42.9%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.4 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

