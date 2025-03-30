Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SNTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,513. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.52. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

