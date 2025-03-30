Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 30th

Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Argan are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventories of various nutrient-rich materials that are produced, stored, and distributed for agricultural use to enhance soil fertility and boost crop yields. They are a key indicator of supply levels, market dynamics, and potential pricing trends in the agricultural sector, often managed by manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to ensure a steady supply for seasonal farming demands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $232.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $29.11. 9,591,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,325,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 13,872,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,693,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Argan (AGX)

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $23.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,921. Argan has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $191.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGX

See Also