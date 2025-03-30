Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Up 87.7% in March

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
Shares of GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $13.85.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.