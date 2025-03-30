Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in March

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Focus Graphite
