Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in March

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

