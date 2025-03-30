Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Grows By 72.1%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKYF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 5,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.31.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

