iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 688,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,635. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

