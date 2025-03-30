iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 688,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,635. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
