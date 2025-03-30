Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 658,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Femasys by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Femasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Femasys by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Stock Performance

FEMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 213,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research report on Friday.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

