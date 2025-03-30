Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGRO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 5,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,901. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.