Short Interest in DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Declines By 35.0%

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DIH Holding US Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:DHAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 987,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,764. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.56. DIH Holding US has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIH Holding US had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter.

DIH Holding US Company Profile

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

