AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,618,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,819,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF makes up 18.3% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 68.57% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWUS stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $46.20. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.