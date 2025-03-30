Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 34.6% in March

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Edap Tms by 23.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 143,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,608. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Read More

