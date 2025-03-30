Automotive Stocks To Consider – March 27th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, development, or distribution of vehicles and related components. These stocks can include automakers, parts suppliers, and technology firms that support the design and manufacturing of automotive products, and they provide investors an opportunity to participate in the growth and challenges of the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,422,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,021,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.00. 117,444,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,500,053. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,025,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

