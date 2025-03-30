Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTSFY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 14,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,031. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

