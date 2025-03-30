Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MTSFY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 14,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,031. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Fudosan
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.