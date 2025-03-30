Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $40.09 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares in the company, valued at $101,515,251.44. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,342,313. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

