EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of EDPFY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 51,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,037. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

