Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DNFGY remained flat at $29.81 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dongfeng Motor Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.