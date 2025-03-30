Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNFGY remained flat at $29.81 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

About Dongfeng Motor Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.