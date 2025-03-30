Kaspa (KAS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40.86 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $40.86 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,942,606,420 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,940,159,660.210785. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.06563523 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $52,720,964.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

