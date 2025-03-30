Aragon Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $27.07 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Aragon Profile
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars.
