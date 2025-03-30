United Bank Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $210.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

