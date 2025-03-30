Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Cap of $90.24 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00006553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $90.24 million and $11.80 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,646,833 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Venus is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

