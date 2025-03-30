iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Rock Creek Group LP’s 6th Largest Position

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,263.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 789,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

