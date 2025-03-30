Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Decreases By 36.9%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,541. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

