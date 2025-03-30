Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 11,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $212,981.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,981.09. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,147,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,807,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 146,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 964,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,624. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

