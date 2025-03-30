O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $933.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $868.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

