Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.17 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $2.43 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,798,580,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,798,580,942 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

