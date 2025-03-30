Render Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Billion (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00004260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $54.59 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,476,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,716,590 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem."

