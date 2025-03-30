NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Trading Up 19.6 %

NuCana stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 546,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.89. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

About NuCana

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

